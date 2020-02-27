Man armed with handgun robs Smoothie King in Middleton

Middleton police need your help catching a man who robbed the Smoothie King on Deming Way Thursday.

Police say the suspect showed a handgun during the robbery and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The armed robbery happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Smoothie King at 2019 Deming Way.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already vanished.

Employees at the Smoothie King describe him as a white man, about 5’10” tall, wearing a dark hooded coat, glasses, blue jeans, and a winter hat. He also had a blonde beard.

The Middleton Police Department is asking anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident to contact the police department at 608-824-7300, tipster line at 608-824-7304, or text at 608-824-7300.