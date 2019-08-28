Man sentenced 8 years for robbery, battery

Keenan Brown, 25 of Milwaukee, was sentenced to 8 years in prison Wednesday in Dodge County Court.

A jury found him guilty of robbery with use of force and substantial battery in June of this year. Additionally, Brown was ordered to serve 5 years of supervision following his release from prison, according to Kurt Klomberg, Dodge County District Attorney.

The sentence was imposed consecutively to the sentence Brown is already serving. Brown will not be released from prison until 2029.

Keenan Brown and another individual robbed and viciously beat a man at the southbound wayside on Interstate 41. The victim sustained lacerations and fractures to his face, bleeding on his brain and a loss of consciousness.

Brown and his accomplice made off with $90 and some minor property. The victim's wallet was later recovered and Brown's DNA was found on it and also the victim’s clothing. Through DNA evidence, Brown was identified as the assailant.