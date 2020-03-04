Man shot at Texas gas station, altercation caught on camera

A shocking armed attack was caught on camera at a gas station in Houston.

Eduardo Flores showed police his bullet wound moments after he was attacked by two men.

Flores said he was pumping gas when a man put a gun in his face and told Flores he was going to kill him.

Flores said he tried to wrestle the gun from the suspects hands.

“He didn’t ask for my truck keys, he didn’t ask for money. He just said he was going to kill me,” Flores said.

Another man with a gun jumped out of a car and pointed it at him.

The man shot Flores in the shin when he tried to get away.

Flores did not go to the hospital because he was only grazed by the bullet.

Houston police said they are looking for three suspects who were last seen in a white car.

