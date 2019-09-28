Man shot, killed in home in Columbia Co.

Authorities are launching a suspicious death investigation after a man was shot and killed in his home on Friday night in the Township of Leeds.

A woman reported her husband heard a noise in her home on Bradley Road around 9:30 p.m. and went to investigate, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the 35-year-old man dead in the basement, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the woman and her 7-year-old were hiding in a room in the home.

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Sunday, September 29.

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation into a suspicious death. The Sheriff’s office is asking the public for information if anyone was in this area on Friday night from 8:00pm until 10:00pm and saw anything suspicious.

If you have any information, contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office crime stoppers line at 1-800-293-8477 or Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 ex 3324.