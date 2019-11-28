Man shot, suspect arrested after shooting in Janesville

A man has been arrested after police say he shot another man in Janesville Thursday morning.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers got reports of gunshots just after 6:30 a.m. on Willard Avenue. When they got to the scene, they learned that a man had been shot and was being taken to the hospital by a friend.

When police located the man, he told them 26-year-old Gage Holmes shot him. The man was treated and released from the hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers interviewed Holmes, and he was arrested for Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. He was taken to the Rock County Jail.