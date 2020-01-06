Man shot to death outside Janesville party identified, suspect still at large

We now know the name of a man killed after an argument escalated and shots were fired at a party in Janesville over the weekend.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office says 40-years-old James C. Chestnut III of Joilet, Ill., was found shot once in the back and brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a suspect, 24-year-old Corvaise Weaver of Joliet, Illinois is wanted in connection to Chestnut’s death.

As NBC15 News reported, Janesville police officers were called to the 600 block of West Racine Street around 5 a.m. last Sunday in response to a shooting.

There they found James Chestnut, who was brought to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

On Monday, Janesville police said at a press conference that they now know that Chestnut had been shot while at a party on Racine Street.

It all began when an argument broke out between Chestnut and the suspect, Weaver. The argument became so heated that the two went outside the building where the party was being hosted.

Investigators said that they believe Chestnut had been dating one of Weaver's relatives. The house they were at is also known for "drug activity," investigators said.

Witnesses say they saw Weaver draw a gun and fire several shots, hitting Chestnut in the back once. Weaver then fled the scene, witnesses told police.

"We're aware that some argument started inside, that the two were arguing,” says Lt. Charles Aagaard of the Janesville Police Department. “We've talked to some witnesses, and are continuing to talk to them, but to know the exact nature of the argument, we don't know yet.”

Weaver is still at large and described as 6’02”, 175 pounds and his last known residence is at 817 N. Bluff St. in Joliet, Ill.

Authorities ask that if you know where Weaver might be to contact law enforcement at 608-757-2244. Authorities ask that you not approach Weaver.

