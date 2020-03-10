Man speeds down Madison streets before driving car into tree: police

A 25-year-old man recklessly raced up and down Madison streets at speeds above 80 mph before smashing the vehicle into a tree, where it exploded into flames, police say.

According to a Madison police incident report, after smashing the vehicle in the 5800 block of Barton Road, the driver took off on foot.

However, Madison police officers were able to track the suspect to his home address, using the vehicle's registration, where they arrested the suspect.

The driver was released to a family member after being cited for first offense drunken driving, reckless driving, hit-and-run, obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.