Man steals motorcycle but accidentally pops wheelie, falls off during escape

A Madison man is behind bars after threatening a resident with a knife and then stealing his motorcycle – until he accidentally lost control, fell off and was arrested by police Friday.

Madison police say they quickly arrived to the scene after the victim called 911.

The victim says he had just parked his motorcycle in his driveway on East Johnson Street when a stranger arrived.

The stranger suddenly drew a knife, demanded keys to the bike and told him to not to call the police.

The victim instead threw the keys into the grass, ran off and called 911.

Meanwhile, the suspect hopped onto the bike and tried to start it. But by the time he fired it up, officers had arrived. And instead of driving away successfully, he accidentally popped a wheelie and the bike shot out from under him.

The suspect tried to outrun the officers, but they caught up and arrested him. The knife was located and the suspect went to jail.

Madison police wrote in a lively report Friday: “It turns out a speedier, and potentially much more effective getaway, was stymied by sticky starter button. The victim explained to officers the one on his bike is somewhat problematic and it takes some proper finessing before you're good to go.”

