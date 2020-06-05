Man stops to help mom, daughter with flat tire near Baton Rouge, makes two new friends

One man’s random act of kindness is gaining praise across social media.

Tim Borel of New Iberia says on Sunday, May 31 he found a mother and daughter stranded on I-10 near Baton Rouge with a flat tire. In a Facebook post, he says they had been there for more than 30 minutes and no one stopped to help.

Borel says the two ladies almost cried when he pulled over to assist.

He continued his post with a plea asking people to quote: “Put away fear and hate and love each other. We all struggle but it should not define who we are. We got this America. All it takes is love and understanding to be the catalyst for much-needed change.”