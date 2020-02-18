Man strangles girlfriend, 2 daughters and burns their bodies: criminal complaint

A father accused of strangling and burning the bodies of his former girlfriend and her two daughters was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Arzel Ivery, 25, got into an argument with Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 26, over the recent death of the former couple's son on Feb. 7 in Milwaukee. According to Ivery, Banks blamed him for the son's death.

Ivery told detectives he went over to Banks' home the next day, and threw Banks' head into the wall and strangled her to death "with both hands," the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Ivery then went into the bedrooms of her two daughters, 5-year-old Zaniya and 4-year-old Camaria, where he strangled them to death.

The complaint states Ivery told detectives that he did not want the children "to live in a world where they did not have their mother.”

Ivery the allegedly tried to hide the three bodies by burning them in a garage in Milwaukee.

Ivery then drove to Memphis, where he was later arrested. According to court documents, he told investigators that he had killed Banks, Zaniya and Camaria.

Authorities say Ivery is expected to be brought back to Milwaukee.

A statewide alert was issued last weekend to find then-missing Banks and her two daughters.