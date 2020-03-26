Man suffers severe facial injuries after battery outside Madison hotel

Madison police are looking for a man who they say beat another man outside of an east-side hotel.

Police said the 55-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries following the battery, which happened outside of a hotel on Hayes Road, which is near East Washington Avenue, just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, who is a guest at the Rodeway Inn and Suites, said he placed his hands on the man's pickup truck, and that he and this man got into an argument.

That's when police said the victim was punched. He fell to the ground, and was punched several more times.

Another guest pulled the pickup truck driver off of the victim as a hotel clerk called 911, according to police. The suspect left before police arrived.

Police said the victim suffered a possible broken eye socket bone, and was going to need several stitches.