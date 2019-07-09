Man survives after being swept over Niagara Falls

A man who was swept over Niagara Falls was able to escape without serious injury, according to Canadian police.

The Niagara Parks Police responded to Horseshoe Falls at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a male in crisis.

Police learned that the man climbed over the retaining wall and was swept over Horseshoe Falls.

He was later found sitting on the rocks below.

Miraculously, the subject was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Horseshoe Falls, where he fell, is 167 feet high.