MPD searches for man suspected in multiple downtown burglaries

Police have new leads in a three-week hunt for suspects in two home burglaries in downtown Madison.

On Aug. 25 Madison police began investigating a burglary that involved a sexual assault in the 600 block of North Frances Street.

Now police are trying to connect that burglary with another break-in that took place on Howard Place.

Police say both crimes targeted women in the early morning hours in the same area of downtown Madison.

Police ask residents in that area to make sure to lock their doors and to not hesitate to contact police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in this surveillance photo is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

