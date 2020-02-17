Man suspected of killing Milwaukee mom, daughters appears in Memphis court

The suspect in the killing of a Milwaukee mother and her two daughters appeared in Memphis court Monday morning.

Arzel Ivery is suspected of killing Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 26, and her daughters, Camaria Banks, 4, and Zaniya Ivery, 5. They were found dead in a Milwaukee garage on Sunday, a day after an Amber Alert was issued for the children.

Police found the bodies after interviewing Ivery, Banks' boyfriend, who had been arrested in Tennessee on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Online court records show Ivery is charged in Milwaukee County with felony aggravated battery. He was taken into custody in Tennessee on a fugitive warrant.

He has not been charged in the homicides of the mother and her girls. Autopsies are planned Monday on their bodies.

Police say that the three are apparent homicide victims, but have not said how they died

