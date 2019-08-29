Man sustains life threatening injuries after rollover crash

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a man failed to follow a curve, and hit an embankment before rolling on State Highway 92.

The crash happened just north of County Road G in the Town of Springdale.

Deputies say it happened around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old man was flown to a local hospital with threatening injuries.

State Highway 92 was closed for about four and a half hours as multiple emergency responders arrived.

The crash is still under investigation.