Man taken into custody, Sauk Co. crisis negotiations team on scene

A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage in Sauk County early Sunday morning.

A woman reported her boyfriend was armed with a gun, intoxicated and had been acting strangely on the 800 block of Walnut Street at 12:40 a.m., according to the Baraboo Police Department.

The man made statements indicating he would be going to jail and about shooting police officers. The woman also reported there were multiple children inside the home.

Officers from the Baraboo Police Department were sent to the scene. Sauk Co. Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team also arrived to check on the woman and children inside the residence, according to the department.

Jared R. Porter, age 29, was taken into custody by Sauk Co. Emergency Response Team members. He was then taken to Sauk County jail for charges of domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

The woman and children were found to be safe and interviewed by investigators. The Baraboo Police Department was assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Baraboo Fire Department.

The Sauk Co. Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are comprised of members from the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department, Baraboo Police Department, Lake Delton Police Department, Reedsburg Police Department and Sauk Prairie Police Department.