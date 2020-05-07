Man threatens others, gun found under deck on city’s West Side, police say

Madison police officers found a gun under a deck on Madison’s West Side after they were called for a man who was threatening others.

Police responded to Gammon Lane around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after a caller said a man with a gun was threatening others, and said it was “getting bad.”

Officers found a dozen people in a driveway and said a man ran away from the area. They tried to track him and found a gun under a deck.

No one at the scene provided details of the incident, according to MPD. They said they could not connect the gun to the man who ran away.

