Man threatens others with knife in front of 11-year-old

A man was arrested for reckless endangerment near downtown Madison on Monday morning.

The suspect, 31-year-old Tony Olson was walking on the 800 block of E. Main Street with a man and woman. Olson became verbally abusive before threatening both with a knife at 10:21 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

While this happened, an 11-year-old girl was walking past them on the sidewalk with her father. Authorities arrived on scene and found Olson still holding onto the knife.

When Olson was ordered to drop the knife he walked several steps along the sidewalk partially in the direction of the officer. He tossed it to the ground and was taken into custody, according to the department.

Olson is facing charges of second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony bail jumping.