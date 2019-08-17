Man threatens, points gun at victim in Madison parking lot

Police are investigating are a man pointed a gun and threatened another man on the east side of Madison on Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old victim was driving northbound on Zeier Road when he was cut off by a man in his 20's as he pulled out of a parking lot at 4:04 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The victim drove past the suspect vehicle and at one point looked over, only to see the suspect pointing a handgun at him.

The suspect followed the victim to a parking lot where the victim exited his vehicle and the suspect again pointed the firearm at the victim and threatened him before driving away, according to the blog post.

Police attempted contact with a potential suspect without success. This investigation is ongoing.