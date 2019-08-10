Man threatens to kill MG&E employee

A man was arrested after threatening to kill a Madison Gas and Electric worker early Saturday morning near downtown Madison.

MG&E workers in the area of N. Baldwin Street and E. Johnson Street reported an intoxicated 26-year-old man was bothering them and disrupting their work at 2:17 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

At one point the man threatened to kill one of the workers. During a search to arrest the man, officers found a large knife in his backpack.

The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife before being taken to jail. Police are still investigating.