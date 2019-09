A man was arrested after threatening to stab people inside a restaurant early Saturday morning.

A 34-year-old man barricaded himself in the bathroom with a knife, threatening to stab people inside Ian's Pizza at 319 N. Frances St. at 1:55 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers forced themselves into the bathroom, where the suspect was arrested and taken to jail on charges of disorderly conduct while armed and resisting arrest.