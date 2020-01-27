MPD: Madison man tries cutting in line at a bar, ends up arrested

Police were called to a Gorham Street bar after employees said a man hit a door and a window with a baton and a knife.

The 28-year-old Madison man was denied entry into Danny’s Pub after Midnight Sunday, because staff said he tried to cut the line into the bar.

An employee said that’s when Jamison A. Adler became angry and pulled out a collapsible baton to hit the front door. Another staff member said he hit the front window with a knife and wanted to fight employees.

Police say Adler yelled at officers while being arrested. They said besides the knife and baton, Adler had a handgun as well.

Adler was arrested for disorderly conduct while arm and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.

