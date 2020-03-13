Madison police: Man tries to hide in dumpster after ramming into squad car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- He tried to run, he tried to hide, but in the end a Madison man ended up in jail after he rammed into a police squad car and hid in a dumpster, according to the Madison Police Department.
On Thursday, an officer tried to contact Elgin Jackson around 5 p.m. at an apartment parking lot on the 1300 block of MacArthur Road.
The officer said the 33-year-old refused to stop driving from the area and nearly hit the officer and several bystanders, including a child. Jackson ended up striking the squad car and another parked car in the lot, according to MPD.
Police say he ran from the scene and was spotted climbing into a dumpster on Hoover Drive.
Jackson was arrested for a parole violation. Detectives are working on other possible charges in relation to the incident.