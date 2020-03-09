Man tries to use vehicle to hit people in West Side parking lot, police say

A man in a white car tried to run into several people in an parking lot on Madison’s West Side on Wednesday morning, says police.

Witnesses say the driver had tried to fight them and swung a hammer at them before getting into the car around 9:50 a.m.

They said he then tried to strike them with his car in the Mineral Point Road and Randolph Drive parking lot. One of the people threw a rock at the car and broke a window, according to police.

The victims say they know the suspect, and police have yet to locate him.