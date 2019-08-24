Man urinates in Madison parking ramp, police find gun, drugs

Two men were arrested after a gun and drugs were found in a downtown parking ramp in Madison early Saturday morning.

Police saw a 26-year-old man urinate in the Lake Street ramp and then get into the passenger side of a vehicle at 12:47 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog. Another man was also in the vehicle.

Officers made contact with the suspect and discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a handgun, drugs and large amounts of cash. The 29-year-old driver of the vehicle and the passenger were arrested and taken to jail, according to the blog post.

Police are still investigating.