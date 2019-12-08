Intoxicated man with gun arrested in Columbia Co.

A man was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated in Columbia County on Saturday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ongoing domestic incident at W8281 Dunning Rd. in Pacific Township at 5:10 p.m.

The caller reported she had locked herself in a bedroom and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Matthew J. Evans, was intoxicated and had fired a gun while inside the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies secured the scene and saw Evans through a large window walking around the residence holding a firearm. A short time later, Evans left the residence without the firearm and cooperated with law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

Evans was taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic enhancer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the residents in the neighborhood for their cooperation while the department conducted their investigation. As a precautionary measure, Divine Savior EMS was sent to the scene but no injuries were reported.