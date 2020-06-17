Man wanted after drawing gun, robbing Janesville convenience store

Janesville police need your help finding a suspect they say robbed a convenience store after drawing a handgun Wednesday evening.

Police say the suspect demanded cash and displayed the gun at the Lions Quick Mart at 104 E. Racine St. just before 7 p.m.

The suspect then ran from the store with cash and lottery tickets.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a black face mask, a black hooded, zip-up sweatshirt with front pockets, black jeans and black Nike shoes.

If you know anything about this incident, Janesville police ask you call them at 608-757-2244.