Man wanted for attempting to rob Lake Delton Wal-Mart pharmacy

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for trying to rob a Lake Delton, Wis. Wal-Mart pharmacy Wednesday.

Lake Delton Police say the suspect demanded narcotics from pharmacy staff just before 10:30 p.m. and then fled when police arrived. He displayed no weapons and left with no Wal-Mart property, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid-30s and clean-shaven. The suspect was wearing all black, including black pants, a black waist-length jacket and black reflective sunglasses. He is believed to have fled in a silver or grey Pontiac Grand Am with black rims.

If you have any information about this crime, you may contact the Lake Delton Police Department at (608) 254-7571 or the Sauk County Dispatch Center at (608) 254-8331.

