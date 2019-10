A man is wanted for breaking into a Madison apartment and stealing a car Wednesday.

A surveillance camera recorded a man entering the Galaxie High Rise Apartments on East Washington Avenue sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22.

From there police say he stole a maroon Suzuki SX4.

If you know who he is please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.