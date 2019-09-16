Man wanted for robbing a Subway with handgun

Verona police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a Subway restaurant last Friday.

In a release, Verona police say it happened at the Subway on Verona Road just after 9 p.m.

Two Subway employees reported that a white man wearing a black mask entered the restaurant with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

Police say the employees complied, and the suspect left the Subway with some amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running in a northerly direction.

The suspects is described as a white man, about six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing tan-colored cargo pants, brown shoes or boots, a black sweatshirt, sunglasses, a baseball cap, a black mask and white gloves.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling authorities at 608-845-6074.

