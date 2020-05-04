Man wears KKK hood at Southern California grocery store

SANTEE, Calif. (Gray News) – Local leaders condemned a man wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood at a Southern California grocery store over the weekend.
Tiam Tellez snapped pictures of the man shopping at a Vons supermarket.
“Several employees came over together and told the man to either remove the hood or he would have to leave, so he removed the hood,” Tellez said.
A representative for the chain said the man completed his purchase and left the store.
"There was an incident in Santee on Saturday where citizens photographed a male wearing attire that depicted a symbol of hatred,” Santee Mayor John Minto said in a statement to KFMB. “Many thanks to all who stepped forward to curtail this sad reminder of intolerance.”