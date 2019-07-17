Woman shocked when man, asking for a light, suddenly pulls pants down and exposes his privates

A scene of disbelief at Olbrich Park when a man, after asking a woman for a light for his cigarette, suddenly pulled his pants down and exposed his privates Tuesday afternoon.

Madison police say the woman told the streaker that she was calling the police, but he urged her not to.

The woman indeed called 911, and for good measure took pictures of the man and his license plate number on her cell phone.

Because of that evidence, officers were quickly able to find and arrest the man. When asked what happened, he claimed the exposure was “accidental,” according to Madison police.

Allan R. Bakken, 64 of Cottage Grove, was arrested for lewd, lascivious behavior.

