The man who died in a crash in the Town of Rutland early Sunday morning has been identified.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, 22-year-old Joshua Schulz's car crashed just before 1 a.m. on US-14. Deputies said the car went off the road and hit several trees.

Schulz was pronounced dead at the scene.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.