Man who fired shots at officers in Janesville arrested in Arizona

Janesville Police Department say Antonio Sims was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Mesa, Arizona.

Sims will be held in custody in Arizona until he can be transported back to Wisconsin for his court appearance.

Sims was wanted by Janesville Police following a disturbance that stemmed from a parking dispute on South Academy Street.

Police decided to arrest the suspect there, identified as Antonio Sims, but as soon as an officer told him he was under arrest, Sims started running.

During the chase, officers said Sim also pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots into the air. Police later found the gun and shell casings at the scene.