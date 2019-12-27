Man who killed 3 in Wisconsin crash wants to withdraw plea

Serghei Kundilovski is wheeled out of a Dunn County courtroom in 2018 after an initial appearance. Tajma Hall, Judy Clark (WEAU)
DUNN COUNTY, WIs. (AP) -- A Russian immigrant wants to withdraw his guilty plea to killing three people in a wrong-way crash on a western Wisconsin interstate two years ago.

Thirty-eight-year-old Serghei Kundilovski, formerly of Orangevale, California, was sentenced last year to 75 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Kundilovski was driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 in 2017 after using cans of aerosol to get high. He struck an oncoming vehicle, killing three people from Minneapolis.

Kundilovski contends he should be able to withdraw his guilty plea because he did not understand the consequences of accepting a plea agreement.

 