Man who police say accidentally shot a woman on State Street identified

Madison police have identified the man who they say was behind an accidental shooting on State Street Wednesday.

According to the Madison Police Department, Francis Kimani was arrested after a woman was accidentally shot in an SUV in downtown Madison.

Officers said a woman in her 40s got into an SUV around the corner from Johnson Street onto State Street, near Goodman Jewelers, around 2:30 p.m. Once inside, a gun went off and the woman was shot in the torso.

Kimani is tentatively being charged with injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, and she is in stable condition.