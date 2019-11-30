Man with dementia beaten by workers at Milwaukee care center, family says

The family of a 67-year-old man with dementia is speaking out after they say their loved one suffered head trauma and broken ribs at the hands of workers at his Milwaukee care facility.

Willie Hampton, 67, suffered head trauma, including two black eyes, and four broken ribs. His family claims he was beaten by workers at the care facility he stays at due to dementia. (Source: Family photos/WISN/Hearst/CNN)

Willie Hampton, 67, has been in the hospital since Nov. 11. His family alleges their worst nightmare has happened, claiming workers at Heavenly Hands Park Jabez Living Center in Milwaukee beat the 67-year-old, who has dementia, multiple times.

Willie Hampton suffered head trauma, including two black eyes, and four broken ribs. His family says they were notified of the alleged abuse when a caregiver shared videos.

"My dad is 67 with dementia, and we trusted them to care for him. He is not able to speak for himself,” said Willie Hampton’s daughter, Jasmine Hampton.

The family shared Milwaukee police records showing officers responded to the care facility’s address Nov. 11 for a battery complaint just before midnight.

"We’re trying to figure out why haven’t the persons who assaulted him been charged. We want to know why the state hasn’t been out here to have some conversation with this facility,” said Willie Hampton’s son, Jermaine Smith.

The family is calling what allegedly happened to Willie Hampton “quiet” violence taking place behind closed doors in a place of trust.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee joined in the call for accountability Thursday by staging a brief protest at the care facility.

Online state records show the facility passed inspection last year.

