Man, woman charged after stealing car

A man and woman were charged with resisting arrest after a car was stolen in Monona early Sunday morning.

An officer witnessed a stolen black Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Bridge Road from Lake Point Drive at 12:24 a.m., according to the Monona Police Department.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle began to elude the officer. As the stolen Hyundai attempted to make a left turn onto Graham Road from Bridge Road, it slid off the roadway and into a snowbank.

After a short foot pursuit, the officer was able to apprehend the 18-year-old passenger, Jacklynn L. Bass.

A perimeter was set up in the area for a K9 track, where officers found and arrested the driver, 18-year old Daniel L. Abston, on the 6200 block of Winnequah Road, according to the Monona Police Department.

Bass was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger and resisting arrest. Abston was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-driver, eluding an officer and resisting arrest.

This was the department's second case in a week where arrests were made in connection to a stolen vehicle, according to the Monona Police Department.

The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Madison Police and McFarland Police.

If anyone has further information on this incident please contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).