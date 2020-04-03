Manitowoc manufacturer makes face shields to protect front line workers

On any given day, you'd see dozens of crews working at Dowco in Manitowoc.

Now the local manufacturing company is making face shields for nursing home and hospital employees

"So last week was our full week out of manufacturing," Dowco President Jon Alexander said. "We are making face shields."

These face shields are not like cloth masks.

They're made out of plastic and cover your entire face with an adjustable strap in the back.

"The people that are working at the test centers that are doing the nasal swabs and the throat swabs , we don't want anybody to be able to cough onto them," Alexander said. "So they use a face shield that really protects them from the splatter.

Alexander said 1,000 face shields are being shipped to a nursing home in Missouri who offered to pay for the materials.

"So that their workers are guarded and not getting contaminated or contaminating their patients," said Alexander.

The manufacturing company is working with hospitals to provide shields for free.

"Last week we built five of them and I gave one of them to my wife's sister and she brought it up to Aurora Hospital to the ER center and they really liked it there, so trying to help out anyway we can," Dowco Employee Jim Pohl said.

Alexander said Dowco has two other locations in Indiana and Missouri that will be making face shields as well.

"Right now we're looking for different hospitals, different organizations that want us to donate this product," said Alexander. "We do have some samples into some of the Wisconsin hospitals. We're hoping they get back to us with a need."

