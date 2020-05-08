Man's body discovered as firefighters battle Adams Co. wildfire

The body of a 73-year-old Coloma man was discovered by firefighters battling a wildfire Wednesday afternoon in Adams Co.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted around 1:20 p.m. to flames in the 1700 block of 3rd Ave., in the Town of Richfield. Its deputies, along with the Coloma Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry all responded to the scene.

As they were working to contain the blaze, they discovered the body of a man identified as Robert Hoffman, a Sheriff’s Office release stated. Authorities are still waiting for the autopsy results to determined how he died.

No other information about his death has been released. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The wildfire is under controlled and being monitored by Forestry staff, according to the Sheriff’s Office.