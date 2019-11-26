Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral on Twitter

One man’s final wish to have “one last beer with his sons” has gone viral.

The tweet by Adam Schemm, the man’s grandson, was posted on Wednesday, Nov. 20. It shows Schemm’s grandfather before his death from cancer. He is smiling in his hospital bed holding a beer surrounded by his three sons as well as a wife, who is holding his hand.

“My grandpa had been relatively healthy over the course of his life but it was on the Sunday last week while he was in hospital that they realised it would be the end. He called his grandchildren to tell us on Monday. We took the picture Tuesday night and then he died from stage four colon cancer on Wednesday, ” Adam told the BBC. “It’s actually helped us with our grief. It’s comforting to see that my grandparents and their children were all together in his final moments.”