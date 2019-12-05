Marathon Co. Sex offender charged with 10 counts of child sexual assault

A convicted sex offender in Marathon County is charge with three new counts of child sexual assault Thursday after another alleged victim came forward Wednesday.

Logan Neu, 30, was convicted of child sexual assault in 2009 and 2010. More charges were filed against him in April and August of this year and now a third case makes for 10 counts of child sexual assault against him.

Neu has a history of sexually assaulting children, specifically children related to him. In the latest case, court documents revealed the mother of one of the victims allowed Neu to occasionally stay in the home despite knowing he was not allowed to have contact with minors because of the prior convictions.

The three children reported similar stories accusing him of sexually assaulting them multiple times on multiple occasions. Several instances the alleged victims said Neu would take them to another part of the home away from others so they would not know what he was doing to them. The children said often times he would also wait for other people in the home to fall asleep, sometimes allegedly committing the acts in the same room as the sleeping adults.

Court documents for the three cases report the incidents happening between 2013 to the latest incident in spring of 2019. Several of the charges against him also have the modifier "persistent repeater," which if convicted means he will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Neu is in jail on a $150,000 cash bond. These three cases have been separate, but the judge Thursday determined they will be handled as one case. Neu finds out if his case will head to trial in two weeks.