You may have to pack light when going to the movies - Marcus Theatres announced a new policy regarding the size of bags allowed inside.

Purses, backpacks and totes must be no larger than 12" by 12" by 6". Exceptions are medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

Those with bags larger than the new policy size must store them inside their vehicles.

Bags will not be stored at the box office during the movies.

You can read about the new bag policy here.