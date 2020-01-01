Marijuana dispensaries prep for legalization in Rockford

Two dispensaries have licenses to sell recreational marijuana in Rockford once it becomes legalized in Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Sunnyside Dispensary, located at 2696 McFarland Rd., will open doors for recreational sales at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Those who are looking to purchase recreational marijuana from Sunnyside can start lining up Tuesday night.

Mapleglen Care Center, located at 4777 Stenstrom Rd., tells 23 News it will hold off on recreational sales for a few weeks. However, it will be open for medical marijuana sales at normal hours.

The new law allows Illinois residents, who are at least 21 years old, to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (1 ounce) of cannabis flower at a time.

Nonresidents can purchase up to 15 grams, but cannot legally transport products across state lines.

If you plan to purchase recreational cannabis products, you will need to bring a valid ID and cash.

Cannabis flowers, edibles, concentrates and vape pens are among the items available Wednesday.