Marijuana dispensary approved in South Beloit, just outside Wisconsin

A marijuana dispensary has been approved in South Beloit, Ill., just outside Wisconsin.

The city council approved the measure unanimously Tuesday night, after the zoning passed last week.

According to the mayor of South Beloit, the dispensary would be built along Interstate 90. Beloit, Wis. and South Beloit, Ill. are just minutes away from each other, separated by the state line.

Illinois' mayor signed the measure legalizing marijuana back in June, and marijuana will officially be legal in the state on January 1, 2020.

NBC15 spoke to the police chief in Beloit in August about the possibility of people crossing state lines to get marijuana in Illinois.

"I'm concerned, definitely concerned that the decisions made in other states will have an adverse effect on our community and citizens in our state," Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said.

If all licenses are approved, the new dispensary could open as soon as January of next year.