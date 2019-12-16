Marijuana legalization petition approved in North Dakota

Voters may soon be able to vote on whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved Legalize ND's petition, which would change state law to allow for people over 21 to use and have up to two ounces of the drug.

It would also create a 10-percent tax on sales, allow municipalities to decide if they want to allow shops in their area and let the court seal old misdemeanor marijuana charges.

If the sponsoring committee wanted to get the measure on the November general election ballot, it would need to gather 13,452 signatures by July 6.​