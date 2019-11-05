Marlon Anderson back at work at West High after district reverses decision to fire him

Marlon Anderson, the Madison school district employee who was fired for saying a racial slur, is now back at work Tuesday after the district reversed its decision.

Anderson confirmed to NBC15 on Tuesday, saying he “probably broke the Guinness world record for hugs and he’s so happy to be back” at Madison West High School.

Anderson was fired by the district after a black student said the n-word during an exchange, and Anderson repeated the racial slur when he told the teen not to use it.

After massive backlash from the community and across the nation, Madison Metropolitan School District decided to rescind the termination of Anderson, a security guard at Madison West High School.

Anderson found temporary work at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, until he got his job back with the district.

The incident garnered national attention after hundreds of students at West High protested the firing in a massive walkout.

