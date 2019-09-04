Poll shows Biden as most popular choice among WI voters in Democratic Primary Field

The latest Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday detailed how Wisconsin voters feel about a wide array of issues stretching from the field for Democratic primaries to hot-button national issues.

There are 14 months to go until the 2020 presidential election. According to poll results, former Vice President Joe Biden was favored by 51 percent and President Donald Trump by 42 percent in a potential match.

This is the first poll this year that has asked head-to-toe vote choices for potential 2020 nominees, according to the poll’s director, Charles Franklin.

According to the poll, among Democrats, independents who lean Democratic, and independents who do not lean to either part, Biden received the most support for the April 2020 primary at 28 percent.

The poll shows that 45% approve of the job Trump is doing, while 53% disapprove. That is about the same as Trump's 46% job approval rating in April.

The poll also gauged voters’ reaction to national issues such as gun control proposals, tariffs, immigration and the economy.

The poll also asked voters questions about state politics, including Gov. Tony Evers, State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state legislature.

According to the poll, 54 percent of voters approve of the job Gov. Tony Evers is doing and 34 percent disapprove.

The poll of 800 registered voters was taken between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

For a full breakdown of results, click here .

