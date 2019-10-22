Marquette University doctoral student from Bangladesh missing since Oct. 18

Marquette University officials confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 22 a missing person’s report regarding a doctoral student from Bangladesh.

University officials said in a statement the Marquette University Police Department was investigating the matter and found no evidence to suggest that suspicious circumstances or foul play were involved.

“As a university community, we offer hope for the family and we pray that the individual is found healthy and safe,” MU officials added in the statement.

Officials with MSA Marquette, “a support group for Muslim students and an outreach group for non-Muslim students studying at Marquette University,” said Rakib Rahman has been missing since Oct. 18 around 2 p.m.

The Marquette Wire reported Rahman was last seen near 17th Street and State Street, close to the area of his residence.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Marquette University police.