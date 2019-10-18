MPD: Marshals arrest second Madison homicide suspect in Mississippi

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide of a 19-year-old in September.

Larence G. Thomas was arrested in in Mississippi, according to the Madison Police Department. No further information has been given by the department regarding the arrest.

Madison police have already taken a suspect into custody in connection to a fatal shooting on the city’s north side.

Police said detectives, MPD SWAT, and patrol officers took Leearthur L. Taylor into custody at a home on Hoard Street.

Police were still searching for a second suspect, Larence G. Thomas, 37, in connection to the murder.

On Sept. 28, 19-year-old Malik J. Moss of Sun Prairie was shot to death just after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive.

Surveillance video shows Moss engage in a physical altercation with two individuals while a group of people watched. During the fight, a person later identified as Thomas pointed and fired what appeared to be a firearm at Moss, and then run off.

Officers tried to provide life-saving efforts, but Moss was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy later revealed that he had been shot five times.